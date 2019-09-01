Menu
RIGHT: Marion Sillett in The Bush, her stunning garden in Pine St, and (below) Carole Gadd in her garden, The Brewery Hill Native Garden. Both gardens will be open to the public from 9am-4pm next Saturday, September 7. Troy Jegers
News

Paradise can be found in these humble Gympie backyards

by Katelyn Williamson
1st Sep 2019 3:08 PM
PROUD Gympie gardeners Marion Sillett and Carolle Gadd will open their spectacular backyards to the public next weekend.

These two women have created other worlds on their modest city house blocks and want to help others by inviting the community to see.

Ms Sillett's garden is located at 141 Pine St, and Mrs Gadd's at 1 McHugh Court. Both gardens will be open from 9am-4pm on Saturday, September 7.

Marion Sillet
Marion Sillet Troy Jegers

Ms Sillett has been an active gardener since 2013 and has planted and sewn her own plants. While her garden, "The Bush", is not as large as Mrs Gadd's, it is a stunning example of how a small space can be optimised to make a beautiful garden using a wide range of native and introduced plants.

Marion Sillet
Marion Sillet Troy Jegers

Mrs Gadd has been cultivating her garden for nine years and exclusively uses native plants.

Carolle Gadd
Carolle Gadd Troy Jegers

Her garden, "The Brewery Hill Native Garden", is designed to show people the importance and beauty of native plants when they are regularly maintained.

Mrs Gadd and her husband George spend at least five hours a day on garden maintenance, and it shows.

Carolle Gadd
Carolle Gadd Troy Jegers

People have had wedding photos taken in her garden or have travelled from larger cities to view it.

To see Mrs Gadd's garden next weekend, a gold coin donation will be required, and refreshments will be available to purchase.

gardens gympie garden expo humans of gympie open gardens pine st whatson
Gympie Times

