Parade decision will impact number, size of Gold Rush floats

Letter to the Editor

WHEN I was on the Gold Rush committee and for many years before and since, the assembly area for the parade has been Lady Mary Terrace, all along to the Australian Hotel, travelling via Mellor St then down Mary St.

Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016. LEEROY TODD

Now the council according to The Gympie Times (Friday, August 31) says the parade will terminate at the library car park.

I feel this will limit the number of floats and impact on the size of floats ie probably the council will not want semi trailers or for that matter large trucks in the car park.

Clive and Kathy Sandison,

Roundabout Tours