Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gold Rush parade through Mary St
Gold Rush parade through Mary St LEEROY TODD
News

Parade decision will impact number, size of Gold Rush floats

by Letter to the Editor by Clive and Kathy Sandison
31st Aug 2018 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

WHEN I was on the Gold Rush committee and for many years before and since, the assembly area for the parade has been Lady Mary Terrace, all along to the Australian Hotel, travelling via Mellor St then down Mary St.

Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016.
Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016. LEEROY TODD

Now the council according to The Gympie Times (Friday, August 31) says the parade will terminate at the library car park.

I feel this will limit the number of floats and impact on the size of floats ie probably the council will not want semi trailers or for that matter large trucks in the car park.

Clive and Kathy Sandison,

Roundabout Tours

Gold Rush, Mental As Anything
Gold Rush, Mental As Anything LEEROY TODD
gold rush gold rush parade gympie council letters letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The best spots to take Dad fishing for Father's Day

    The best spots to take Dad fishing for Father's Day

    News The beautiful spring weather is here for the weekend, with some great fishing action in the dams, rivers and offshore.

    • 31st Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Council to decide fate of region's major rural asset

    premium_icon Council to decide fate of region's major rural asset

    News Millions of dollars can be injected into community from one sale day

    • 31st Aug 2018 11:34 AM
    GRAND FINAL: Cats coach defends banned captain's brain fade

    premium_icon GRAND FINAL: Cats coach defends banned captain's brain fade

    AFL Magin received a four-game ban for umpire abuse.

    WARNING: Gympie region on very high fire danger alert

    WARNING: Gympie region on very high fire danger alert

    News Worsening weather conditions contribute to 'very high fire danger'

    Local Partners