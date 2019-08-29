Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jofra Archer can’t wait for the Ashes to resume next week.
Jofra Archer can’t wait for the Ashes to resume next week.
Cricket

‘Panicky’ Aussies will be haunted by mental demons

by Russell Gould
29th Aug 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

England speed demon Jofra Archer has lit an Ashes fire ahead of the fourth Test declaring Australia "panicked" during the dying stages of the epic clash at Headingley.

And he returned serve to Aussie superstar Steve Smith who said Archer "hasn't got me out" by saying he didn't have to if all the other batsman fell around him.

As the Aussies prepare for a tour game against Derbyshire, Archer told local media that everything the tourists did wrong to lose the third Test at Headingley would stay with them during the series.

Stream the 2019 India Tour of West Indies on KAYO SPORTS. Every T20I, ODI and Test Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14-day free trial >

 

Jofra Archer can’t wait for the Ashes to resume next week.
Jofra Archer can’t wait for the Ashes to resume next week.

"The crowd started to get on their backs as well, I think they panicked a bit," Archer said.

"They probably thought they were going to roll us if they got a few quick early wickets but they didn't and I'm glad we showed some resistance because the series isn't over and in the upcoming games I don't think they'll declare now.

"They got to the second new ball and still couldn't bowl us out. All of those mental facts should sit with them next game."

Smith, who will bat against Derbyshire for the first time since being hit on the neck by Archer at Lord's, earlier this week refuted any talk the English quick had "the wood" on him.

But Archer said that didn't matter because Australia's batting talisman couldn't "do it all by himself".

Steve Smith gets his work in the nets.
Steve Smith gets his work in the nets.
Smith gets involved in a touch football game.
Smith gets involved in a touch football game.

"I'm not saying I won't get him out, but if we don't get him out there's 10 other people we can get out, and if he's stranded on 40 that's not helping his team too much," Archer said.

"He can't do it all himself. We want to win the game. I'm not here to get caught up in a contest with one man. I want to win the Ashes."

England's victorious players have been given time to freshen up before next week's Test at Manchester.

Headingley hero Ben Stokes played golf on Wednesday, while the Aussies had an on-field yoga session with Cameron Bancroft at the Derbyshire ground, and a rowdy game of touch football, before Smith faced local bowlers.

Archer said England's come-from-nowhere victory would propel the home team for the rest of the series.

"It just shows our fight: no one rolled over and played dead, everyone wanted to win, even the No 11 was very keen to get stuck in," he said.

"We got a taste of what is like to win from nowhere, so I guess we can take that on with us."

More Stories

Show More
ashes2019 headingley jofra archer steve smith test cricket
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    6 people due to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon 6 people due to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

    • 29th Aug 2019 8:42 AM
    Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

    premium_icon Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

    News Fire crews found the car 'well involved' in flames.

    Gympie's most improved NAPLAN schools revealed

    premium_icon Gympie's most improved NAPLAN schools revealed

    News There is a Year 5s cohort at a Gympie school who got number one

    Suspect behind ‘bloody’ Nicklin Way chase charged

    premium_icon Suspect behind ‘bloody’ Nicklin Way chase charged

    Crime A 37-year-old Coast man has been charged after he allegedly led police on a wild...