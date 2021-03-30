Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Panicked Queenslanders flood GPs for vaccination

by Jackie Sinnerton
30th Mar 2021 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

GPs are facing an mad panic as Queenslanders demand a COVID-19 jab to help protect them from the latest cluster of cases.

Staff are taking calls from more than 10 times the number of people they are able to vaccinate.

The calls are coming from all age groups not just those covered in the Phase 1b rollout.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Queensland chair Bruce Willett said frontroom staff are facing angry desperate patients wanting jab.

Dr Bruce Willett says GPs are being inundated with patient requests for the COVID vaccine. Picture: Tara Croser.
Dr Bruce Willett says GPs are being inundated with patient requests for the COVID vaccine. Picture: Tara Croser.

But his surgery in the Moreton region received only 100 vaccines yesterday and they will be gone before lunch today

Doctors are unable to keep in storage doses for the second AstraZeneca vaccines.

"We just hope that more arrive in time for follow-up jabs. We are not sure if the efficacy if the second jab is given outside the 21-day period," Dr Willett said

 

 

Originally published as Panicked Queenslanders flood GPs for vaccination

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks gps health queensland vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disappointed’: Gympie shop staff cop abuse around masks

        Premium Content ‘Disappointed’: Gympie shop staff cop abuse around masks

        News A store at Gympie’s biggest shopping centre has asked people to be considerate of retail staff and not abuse them, after masks became compulsory across Queensland...

        Naked man caught masturbating in toilet near Gympie school

        Premium Content Naked man caught masturbating in toilet near Gympie school

        Crime The 36-year-old was caught stark naked and masturbating in the female toilets of...

        Leading advocate makes home in Gympie, opens CBD shopfront

        Premium Content Leading advocate makes home in Gympie, opens CBD shopfront

        News One of the country’s leading advocates on autism and neurodiversity will open a...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community