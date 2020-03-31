Pandemic empties Gympie courts

NO PEOPLE: There will be no jury in Gympie District Court today and even the judge will appear by video link.

IT’S a brave new world for Queensland’s pandemic-hit justice system, as courts learn to function without the physical presence of lawyers, defendants, litigants, juries and even judges.

Only two people are expected to have matters dealt with during today’s sittings of the Gympie District Court.

They are Tristane Shane William Webb and Jaymie Aaron Barker.

Their matters will come before Judge Bernard Porter, who will run the court from Brisbane via video link.

No jury trials will be held during the sittings and all jurors have been excused, to avoid the prospect of 12 people in an enclosed space, potentially sharing COVID-19.

In the Gympie Magistrates Court, only one person is due to appear, Jordan Bradley Nicholson.

Almost all matters before the Monday court yesterday were adjourned for at least three or four months, in the hope the courts will be able to deal with them “on the other side” of the pandemic.

Urgent domestic violence applications and some guilty pleas are among exceptions to the process.