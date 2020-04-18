Pandemic drains Gympie council’s coffers

More than $130,000 in food licencing fees alone will be waived by Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith as part of the effort to help keep businesses afloat in the pandemic.

MORE than $130,000 in food business licensing will be sacrificed from Gympie regional Council’s coffers as part of its efforts to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

And it is but a minor slice of what the final bill will once the crisis ends.

Noosa Shire Council has suffered a $2.8 million dent in its wallet thanks to its efforts, which includes $1.93 million in early payments for goods and services from Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast.

Gympie Regional Council’s total hit is not yet known, but a spokeswoman said help was ongoing.

Gympie businesses are feeling the sting of social distancing laws.

“Council has … purchased double page spreads in news outlets across the region for advertisers to promote their business free of charge,” she said.

“To date (including Saturday 18 April 2020), 12 pages have run in The Gympie Times.

“Pages specific to their region will also run in the Mary Valley Voice, Kandanga Rag, Cooloola Coast News, Rainbow Beach Cooloola Coast Community News and Gympie Living.”

A motion allowing CEO Bernard Smith to waive some fees and charges was passed at an emergency meeting last month.

Gympie council chambers.

Commercial rates payments have been deferred, and the extension of rates discounts for residents on payment plans will be tabled at next Thursday’s meeting.

“The work that we are rolling out is really just the beginning, and it needs to be noted that we are also awaiting the new council’s views on where they would like to provide further support,” Mr Smith said.

“The challenges that businesses will face due to COVID-19 are not short term issues, but will have impact for a long time to come.

“We are regularly meeting with the Chambers of Commerce across the region to continue to look at ways council can help.

“And this will be especially pivotal once the recovery period begins.”