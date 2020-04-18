Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than $130,000 in food licencing fees alone will be waived by Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith as part of the effort to help keep businesses afloat in the pandemic.
More than $130,000 in food licencing fees alone will be waived by Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith as part of the effort to help keep businesses afloat in the pandemic.
News

Pandemic drains Gympie council’s coffers

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
18th Apr 2020 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $130,000 in food business licensing will be sacrificed from Gympie regional Council’s coffers as part of its efforts to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

And it is but a minor slice of what the final bill will once the crisis ends.

Noosa Shire Council has suffered a $2.8 million dent in its wallet thanks to its efforts, which includes $1.93 million in early payments for goods and services from Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Gympie Regional Council’s total hit is not yet known, but a spokeswoman said help was ongoing.

Gympie businesses are feeling the sting of social distancing laws.
Gympie businesses are feeling the sting of social distancing laws.

“Council has … purchased double page spreads in news outlets across the region for advertisers to promote their business free of charge,” she said.

“To date (including Saturday 18 April 2020), 12 pages have run in The Gympie Times.

“Pages specific to their region will also run in the Mary Valley Voice, Kandanga Rag, Cooloola Coast News, Rainbow Beach Cooloola Coast Community News and Gympie Living.”

A motion allowing CEO Bernard Smith to waive some fees and charges was passed at an emergency meeting last month.

Gympie council chambers.
Gympie council chambers.

Commercial rates payments have been deferred, and the extension of rates discounts for residents on payment plans will be tabled at next Thursday’s meeting.

“The work that we are rolling out is really just the beginning, and it needs to be noted that we are also awaiting the new council’s views on where they would like to provide further support,” Mr Smith said.

“The challenges that businesses will face due to COVID-19 are not short term issues, but will have impact for a long time to come.

“We are regularly meeting with the Chambers of Commerce across the region to continue to look at ways council can help.

“And this will be especially pivotal once the recovery period begins.”

coronavirusgympie covid-19gympie gympie council gympie regional council pandemic
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        premium_icon How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        News Anzac Day services around Australia have been cancelled but that won’t stop the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch from finding alternative ways for the community to pay its...

        Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        premium_icon Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        Crime A teenager will face court tomorrow charged over the death of his friend after a...

        Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        premium_icon Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        News OPINION: I have not been complaining. I have been highlighting bad management and...

        20 people wanted for questioning over outstanding Gympie crimes

        premium_icon 20 people wanted for questioning over outstanding Gympie...

        News Police warn not to approach any of these people, but urge anyone that sights them...