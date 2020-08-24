Pandemic can’t stop Gympie saleyards’ success

Almost 2000 head of cattle were put through Gympie Saleyards last week.

GYMPIE’S saleyards continue to thrive in the face of a global pandemic with large herds continuing to draw crowds eager to spend.

Figures released by Gympie Regional Council revealed more than 1950 head of cattle passed through the yards at last week’s event, with prices reaching $4.80/kg.

Business Activities portfolio holder and Division 5 councillor Dan Stewart said the sales’ numbers were a welcome result.

“It is very encouraging to see the movement which is occurring at the saleyards, despite some obvious challenges,” Mr Stewart said.

“The cattle market is holding solid at the moment and that is good news for our local primary producers.

“The by-product of a healthy market is the benefit to our region’s economy, our residents and those who make their living from the land.

“There is definitely a positive flow on effect from a successful sale,” Cr Stewart said.

The next sale will be held on Monday, 31 August.