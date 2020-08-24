Menu
Almost 2000 head of cattle were put through Gympie Saleyards last week.
News

Pandemic can’t stop Gympie saleyards’ success

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietiems.com
24th Aug 2020 11:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GYMPIE’S saleyards continue to thrive in the face of a global pandemic with large herds continuing to draw crowds eager to spend.

Figures released by Gympie Regional Council revealed more than 1950 head of cattle passed through the yards at last week’s event, with prices reaching $4.80/kg.

Prices reached as high as $4.80/kg.
Business Activities portfolio holder and Division 5 councillor Dan Stewart said the sales’ numbers were a welcome result.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“It is very encouraging to see the movement which is occurring at the saleyards, despite some obvious challenges,” Mr Stewart said.

“The cattle market is holding solid at the moment and that is good news for our local primary producers.

“The by-product of a healthy market is the benefit to our region’s economy, our residents and those who make their living from the land.

“There is definitely a positive flow on effect from a successful sale,” Cr Stewart said.

The next sale will be held on Monday, 31 August.

