PANDEMIC: Australia warned lockdown now. Stay home

Letter to the Editor

AUSTRALIA: act now – learn from the mistakes in Europe.

You are today where we in Norway were five days ago.

Our government’s official recommendations to the people five days ago were: “Calm down, continue as usual, cancel gatherings above 500”.

This was wrong. We did too little too late.

Because of that we went from 250 confirmed cases to 1000 in a few days.

Now Norway is the second most affected country, after Italy, according to population.

The virus is spreading, it is out of control and people have just started to die.

Our health sector is in a crisis they were not prepared for.

Today Show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon pushed Prime Minister Scott Morrison on why schools weren't closing in the face of coronavirus. Picture: Channel 9.

This has nothing to do with being hysterical, it has to do with logical reasoning.

Different countries official authorities are continuing with a discourse where the main message is “Don’t create chaos and anxiety in the population”.

This is an excuse for not acting in time and is not based on research and advice from health experts.

The virus is spreading through air and is more contagious than other viruses because it can survive in the air for three hours, on products made by cardboard for 24 hours and survives on plastic and stainless steel for three days and nights.

It takes from 5-14 days for incubation.

That means that everyone can be infected without knowing it for two weeks (forskning.no) Lockdown now. Stay home.

As a consequence of these facts from recent research and medical experts the only possible recommendation is then to immediately close schools and kindergartens, as well as all kind of gatherings. Employees must work from home (except from professions within socially critical functions). Guidelines for each family and household should be to practise self-isolation, where kids stop playing with other kids, and all persons keep a distance of 3m, as well as washing products from the shops.

Australia today, at 10:35am on 15 March 15, 2020, has got 249 confirmed cases of COVID 19. This is about the same number as Norway had five days ago, before the Norwegian lockdown.

In The Guardian today we are reading that the Australian government is making exactly the same mistake as the Norwegian government:

“School closures and stockpiling a fortnight’s food to prepare for coronavirus self-isolation is “premature” for the general population,” the health minister, Greg Hunt, and chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, have said.

People should think and act themselves.

The governments are not doing their work.

Judith Klein, Oslo, Norway