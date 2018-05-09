Pandanus to be removed from Rainbow Beach foreshore

OVER the coming weeks, several pandanus palms will be removed from the Rainbow Beach foreshore due to safety concerns.

A statement from Gympie Regional Council says the areas surrounding the palms have eroded, potentially destabilising a number of trees between the Surf Club and the southern end of Phil Rogers Reserve.

"These pose a risk to community members who use the plants as a shelter,” a council spokeswoman said.

Pandanus fruit can measure 40cm long and weigh round 5kg. Contributed

The trees were identified as hazardous in the council's regular tree safety inspection program and an assessment of the foreshore pandanus was undertaken late last year.

Seven plants were identified as being at risk of failing.

The palms, weighing 2-3 tonnes each, were providing shade and overhanging the popular bathing area.

Prior to Christmas, Council wire-cabled four of the plants, and trimmed two to reduce the risk to the public as a short term measure until a permanent solution was determined. Warning signs were also installed during the holiday period alerting visitors to the hazard.

"Council will be undertaking excavation works to remove the pandanus which is still posing a risk. A number of other plants in the area will continue to be monitored and assessed for safety on an ongoing basis.

The view from the stairs behind Rainbow Beach Surf Club. Talie Lloyd

"To support ongoing Pandanus regeneration, council staff has been collecting seeds from existing pandanus to assist in developing future propagation programs for this iconic species to support dune revegetation programs.

"Where possible, the council will use locally grown plants (both seeds and transplants) to help reduce pest plants and disease that may arise from imported pandanus plants.

"Council is in the early stages of preparing a Coastal Hazard Adaption Strategy which will help plan for future coastal hazard issues in conjunction with coastal communities. Council plans to develop strategies to help adapt to the impacts climate change will create.

"Until the removal of the plants, council would like to stress to visitors to take care around the dune areas and pay attention to all signage and warnings. "