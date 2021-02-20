Pam Anderson’s cringe interview from bed

Pamela Anderson is making headlines for conducting a cringe-worthy interview with her new husband Dan Hayhurst while the two were in bed.

Anderson, 53, stunned viewers of the British talk show Loose Women when she appeared in an on-camera interview cuddled up next to Hayhurst, a former "handyman" whom she married in December.

Speaking from bed, the Baywatch alum joked that the pair "haven't left here since Christmas Eve".

Anderson also dished on how the couple met.

"On the property," she said of her Vancouver Island home. "He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we got together."

Awkward.

Anderson revealed that Hayhurst's children are also living there. She said she's spent the last year and a half renovating her property. The former Playboy model is a Canada native.

Anderson announced last month she had married Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve. Days after Anderson's big reveal, a woman claiming to be Hayhurst's ex alleged the couple's relationship began as an "affair". Anderson has yet to comment on the claims.

While on Loose Women, Anderson said it "would have been nice" to have had guests at their small wedding, but shared that the witnesses of their nuptials "were the first nations people who came to do our blessing and get rid of our demons".

Hayhurst also answered questions and his responses raised eyebrows online. The repairman said he and Anderson may "stay in lockdown forever".

He also joked about what led Anderson to fall for him.

"I couldn't resist and she couldn't resist me? I'll show you under the covers if you want,'" Hayhurst said.

Anderson also spoke of the attributes that attracted her to Hayhurst. She complimented his ability to do work around the house, saying he "can actually change a light bulb". She also described him as a "good guy".

"He's the kinda guy I would have met if I didn't go round the world and get crazy," she added.

Viewers were taken aback by Anderson's unconventional interview. It prompted numerous jokes and comments online with people calling it inappropriate and weird.

Pamela Anderson in bed, under the covers, with her husband, giving an interview to the Loose Women.... is about as iconic as it gets. ♥️ — Lewis Laney #LittleBookOfPride (@mrlewislaney) February 19, 2021

Just watching Pamela Anderson interview on Loose Women. So awful I had to turnover. It’s like the programme hit an all time low. — Thelma McCullough (@ThelmaMcCullo5) February 19, 2021

Pamela Anderson on Loose Women, possibly the most embarrassing TV moment of 2021 — Simon Harrison (@SimonHa47643487) February 19, 2021

Anyone else feel awkward watching loose woman’s interview with Pamela Anderson lol ?! — Leah Alicia (@leahalicia85) February 19, 2021

I’m sorry but Pamela Anderson and her husband in bed on loose women is not appropriate. Did anyone else cringe watching that?



Ps yes I watch loose women! — Lee Giles (@leegiles1) February 19, 2021

Wtf is Pamela Anderson doing in bed on Loose Women? — Jamie Boyle (@JamieSBoyle) February 19, 2021

Reps for Anderson and Loose Women did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Pam Anderson's cringe interview from bed