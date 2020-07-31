Palmer spruiks footy star ahead of election race

GREG Dowling will lead Clive Palmer's United Australia Party into the State Election after he was endorsed as the party's Queensland leader.

Mr Dowling will contest the seat of Townsville, which is currently held by Labor MP Scott Stewart.

This announcement follows speculation about what seats the party would contest in the upcoming election after an ad for candidates left out the seat of Townsville and Hinchinbrook.

Mr Dowling ran for Townsville Mayor in the recent local government elections, but secured just 17.27 per cent of vote after receiving more than $500,000 in donations from Clive Palmer's Mineralogy despite running as an independent candidate.

Clive Palmer endorsed Greg Dowling. Picture: Richard Gosling.

"We are assembling a great team of candidates - people with real life skills, not career politicians - united by the common goal of making Queensland the best it can be,'' Mr Dowling said.

"Queensland needs a vision for jobs and the economy, we need to get this state moving forward. With growth and enterprise we can create a better future for all Queenslanders."

Mr Dowling is former rugby league great, having played 14 tests for Australia, 11 State of Origin matches for Queensland and six appearances for the Maroons in the pre-origin era.

"Queenslanders are sick of the negativity of the current Premier," Mr Dowling said.

"Labor has destroyed the state. My home town of Townsville is just one example of how Labor has failed, with crime problems and unacceptably high unemployment.

"The same is evident throughout South East Queensland. We deserve more and we deserve it now.

"I am impressed with what Clive Palmer has done. He is worth more than $9 billion because he rolls his sleeves up and gets on with the job."

Born in Cairns and raised in Ingham, Mr Dowling, 61, has been married to his wife Rhonda since 1982.

He has lived in Townsville for the past 12 years and owns and operates a food outlet in a shopping centre.

Originally published as Palmer spruiks footy star ahead of election race