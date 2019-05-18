Palmer candidates make final election pitch

THE region's United Australia Party candidates have pledged to grow the economy of the Fraser Coast if elected by constituents at the Federal Election today.

Joe Ellul, standing for Hinkler, said he would be dedicated to the community and promoting industry.

"Our main strategy behind this campaign is to put money back into the hands of our local residents,” he said.

Some of his main policies included acting to reduce electricity bills, reintroducing zonal taxation and increasing employment by bringing mineral processing back on shore and making changes to provisional tax.

"This enables local businesses to pay tax just once a year, allowing them to invest weekly profits on themselves, their business, staff and our region,” Mr Ellul said.

"Making Australia great again isn't just a slogan, it's the heart of our whole campaign.”

Wide Bay candidate Andrew Schebellla said it was time to focus on the growth and prosperity of regional areas.

"UAP intends to change the tax system to support small business, reintroduce a tax concession for people living and doing business 200 km outside a capital city, make home loans tax deductible, bring down the cost of electricity and stop the sell-off of our land to foreign powers,” he said.

"Changing the way tax is paid by businesses will create opportunity to invest sooner, creating jobs and building prosperity.”