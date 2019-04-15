Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer. Picture: Fitzy & Wippa Facebook
Clive Palmer. Picture: Fitzy & Wippa Facebook
News

Palmer agrees to pay workers

15th Apr 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Clive Palmer has agreed to pay Queensland Nickel workers unpaid entitlements about three years after QNI collapsed.

In Townsville today, Mr Palmer confirmed he would pay the entitlements "despite neither he nor his companies being responsible for dismissals".

"It was the administrators of Queensland Nickel who, despite the direction of joint venture partners, refused to transfer employees and assets to a new operator, which would have allowed workers to keep their jobs," he said.

 

Clive Palmer's letter confirmeing he will pay Queensland Nickel staff their entitlements.
Clive Palmer's letter confirmeing he will pay Queensland Nickel staff their entitlements.

 

 

Mr Palmer said considering the floods and cyclones that had impacted North Queensland he had decided to pay any outstanding workers' entitlements.

"QNI Resources will be publishing notices in the Townsville media explaining how workers can forward claims so they can be contacted," he said.

Mr Palmer's political party - the United Australia Party - is contesting a number of seats in the upcoming federal election.

It has not revealed who will be running for the seat of Herbert yet.

More Stories

editors picks federal election 2019 qni queensland nickel

Top Stories

    The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    premium_icon The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    Crime The FBI had been hunting for Lee Barnett for 20 years. Here she reveals the stunning moment police uncovered her secret life in Queensland.

    Two people charged after alleged property offences in Gympie

    premium_icon Two people charged after alleged property offences in Gympie

    News The pair will face Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    News Just $5 a month gives you access to vital local news information

    Measles outbreaks surge across state

    premium_icon Measles outbreaks surge across state

    Health Overseas travel linked to most of the cases