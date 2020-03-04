Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Health

Queensland man held in Japan for coronavirus testing

by Pete Martinelli
4th Mar 2020 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALM Cove resident faces at least another week in a Japanese hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.

Mr Fidrmuc later also tested positive although Mrs Fidrmuc avoided contagion.

The couple were separated when Paul Fidrmuc was quarantined in a Japanese hospital and Jacqui was flown to Darwin with other passengers, including Kewarra Beach's Carolyn Gregg.

Mr Fidrmuc said he has not felt any symptoms despite testing positive.

"I don't have any and haven't for over three weeks which is the frustrating thing," Mr Fidrmuc said.

He faces another week in isolation before he can be retested.

"I have lost my sense of smell, a side effect from the virus, but not lost my taste or appetite which I believe has happened to some," Mr Fidrmuc said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid19 health japan test

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gardener fined for trying to charge phone on traffic light

        premium_icon Gardener fined for trying to charge phone on traffic light

        News The man was seen pulling vigorously at the access door to the traffic light control box at the corner of Duke and Channon Sts

        7 terrible scenes that landed people in court this fornight

        premium_icon 7 terrible scenes that landed people in court this fornight

        News From a Gympie woman who punched a police officer, a man who ‘forgot’ about a stolen...

        Woman ‘hammer punches’ police officer in skate park

        premium_icon Woman ‘hammer punches’ police officer in skate park

        Crime ‘Do you want to get knocked the f--- out?’

        Councillors face 2 of biggest controversies at final meeting

        premium_icon Councillors face 2 of biggest controversies at final meeting

        News Two of the Gympie region’s biggest controversies are back on the agenda for today’s...