Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD PARLIAMENT
QLD PARLIAMENT
Politics

Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
14th Aug 2020 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Palaszczuk Government has performed a stunning about-face and withdrawn controversial laws that would have jailed journalists reporting on corruption allegations.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath made the shock announcement Friday morning after an avalanche of criticism on Thursday.

"The government respects the recommendations of the CCC," she said in a statement.

"However, given the limited time for the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee to consider the law changes the CCC seeks, the CCC Bill introduced yesterday in State Parliament is withdrawn."

 

Professor Peter Greste slammed the new laws as infringing on democracy. Picture: Kym Smith
Professor Peter Greste slammed the new laws as infringing on democracy. Picture: Kym Smith

 

It follows a barrage of criticism, including from journalism professor Peter Greste, that slammed the laws as infringing on democracy.

Under the now withdrawn proposal, the Government had wanted to make it illegal to publish corruption allegations levelled against candidates for state and local government elections.

The offence carried a $6672 fine or a six-month jail term.

Members of the public yesterday took aim at the proposal, claiming democracy was "dead" and slamming it as a "disgusting attack on the free press".

 

Originally published as Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

More Stories

free speech gagging media laws palaszczuk government qld

Just In

    How to tell you are affluent

    How to tell you are affluent
    • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        ‘Wonderful and wise’: Beloved former Gympie priest dies

        Premium Content ‘Wonderful and wise’: Beloved former Gympie priest dies

        News Region pays tribute to a man who was ‘loved by many and one who loved many’.

        Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Premium Content Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Employment QLD unemployment worst in the country

        SEQ water alert: Restrictions could be back by February

        Premium Content SEQ water alert: Restrictions could be back by February

        Weather Urban Utilities launch new campaign amid falling dam levels