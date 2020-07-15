Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
qld border
qld border
News

Palaszczuk ‘can talk Gladys around’ over border move

by ANDREW POTTS
15th Jul 2020 5:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE push to move the NSW border 7km south to the Tweed River is gaining momentum, with Mayor Tom Tate vowing to take the case for it to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

It was last week revealed Cr Tate wants the NSW border moved 7km south to the Tweed River to stop a repeat of financial and emotional stress border-side businesses have endured during the coronavirus crisis.

The state border should be moved 7km south, Mayor Tom Tate says. Picture: Jason O'Brien
The state border should be moved 7km south, Mayor Tom Tate says. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Business and community leaders have widely backed the move, while Tweed Shire Council is opposed.

Cr Tate said he would ask Ms Palaszczuk to pursue the matter further.

The border has frustrated many drivers for months. Picture: Jerad Williams
The border has frustrated many drivers for months. Picture: Jerad Williams

"It makes natural sense. Mother nature has the Tweed River there and all I am saying is have the border line there," he said.

"To Tweed council I say talk to your residents, they would love to part of the Gold Coast.

"I will be taking this further … I'll be sending council's endorsement to the Premier and she can talk Gladys (Berejiklian) around."

Originally published as Palaszczuk 'can talk Gladys around' over border move

More Stories

border move editors picks premier annastacia palaszczuk premier gladys berejiklian queensland border tweed river

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOOM: Gympie one of Queensland’s 5 regional hotspots

        premium_icon BOOM: Gympie one of Queensland’s 5 regional hotspots

        News The region made the list over places like the Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Cairns and Mackay

        • 15th Jul 2020 5:30 AM
        ‘Beast’ budget left to grow fat at expense of residents

        premium_icon ‘Beast’ budget left to grow fat at expense of residents

        News OPINION: Councillor Bruce Devereaux says budget must be done right, not quickly

        31yo busted flushing meth down toilet during raid

        premium_icon 31yo busted flushing meth down toilet during raid

        News The Gympie region man was on parole at the time of a police search which uncovered...

        Absolutely gutting: Bay business liquidation a tough call

        premium_icon Absolutely gutting: Bay business liquidation a tough call

        News ‘We’re not in the red, there was no loss, there’s no debt owing’ says Gympie...