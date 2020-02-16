Palace staff reportedly unhappy with Meghan's new video

After sacking 15 palace staff, Meghan Markle has released a six-month-old video celebrating her spot as Vogue guest editor last year. The reception has been mixed, at best.

Palace aides and royal watchers "cringed" after Meghan Markle posted a new video showing her wearing a party hat to celebrate her guest editing of British Vogue last year - hours after it was revealed the Sussex royals were sacking their Buckingham Palace staff.

In the video, which was shot in London in August 2019 but only just released now, Meghan talks to Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful about the women chosen to appear on the cover of her guest-edited edition in September.

"In the history of Vogue, you're the first, you have an editor's eye, I had never seen anything like it," Enninful gushes of Meghan's efforts.

Meghan Markle and Vogue editor Edward Enninful in a scene from a video celebrating her Vogue cover. Picture: Instagram

"You were so thorough from beginning to end!" Later they don party hats and laugh.

The pair then talk on speakerphone on the video to some of the women who Meghan chose for the cover, including American actress and activist Jane Fonda.

"Meghan, I'm so proud of you for using your amazing platform and your strong voice and I'm so honoured to be a part of it with all those other amazing women. Thank you so much for including me," a fawning Fonda enthuses through the phone as Meghan beams with pride.

But royal insiders and many people who watched the video on her @sussexroyal Instagram account were less impressed.

Palace aides said the decision to release the video showed poor judgment - and suggested Meghan was taking bad advice.

"In all honesty, people are just cringing about this," a royal insider told the Daily Mail.

"People have this idea that palace advisers are a bit po-faced but that simply isn't true. Just look at the brilliant footage of the Queen when she took part in that James Bond skit with Daniel Craig to highlight the London Olympics.

'But this just leaves her (Meghan) open to ridicule. It just goes to show where their priorities lie: Likes and clicks online."

Many followers on the @sussexroyal Instagram account were also displeased.

"Is this for real???" asked @tray - 529. "You just fired 15 people and you come out with this today?!!"

@petemianus said: "Distraction from fact you just fired entire staff today."

"Our thoughts go out to all your staff who lost their jobs in January," said @xx_one_salty_knife_xx.

"Seriously, I just got done watching a video of Meghan celebrating Mweghan?! Wow, speaks volumes and sums it up," said @vividlyvanessa777.

But @cassiecoulson saw the positive side: "I always look forward to hearing what you have to say! Thank you Duchess. And welcome to Canada!! Thank you for being who you are, I personally love it. I hope you are finding peace and complete happiness."

Vogue’s Edward Enninful. Picture: Getty

HARRY AND MEGHAN CLOSE BUCKINGHAM PALACE OFFICE

Harry and Meghan are making it official - their split from the Royal Family, that is.

Currently in the process of closing their Buckingham Palace office and cutting staff, the couple are due to start their new, non-royal life in autumn this year.

The closure of their office will undoubtedly mean redundancies, but Harry and Meghan are said to be trying to redeploy as many of their Buckingham Palace staff as possible to other jobs.

According to the Daily Mail, there could be up to 15 staff made redundant.

Among the Sussexes' high-profile employees set to lose their jobs are PR manager Sara Latham, who was a senior Adviser on Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, assistant communications secretary Marnie Gaffney, who was made a member of the Royal Victoria Order in the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours, recently appointed private secretary Fiona Mcilwham, and Harry's program co-ordinator Clara Loughran, who handed Meghan her bouquet on Harry and Meghan's wedding day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's PR director Sara Latham. Picture: Supplied.

Meghan has reportedly hired a US team of agents and publicists that she worked with in her acting days, and has enlisted her new team to create a new website for the couple - without the involvement of their former staff.

Following the slew of negative press over Harry and Meghan's private jet travel last year, Harry recently launched a sustainable travel project, Travalyst, for which he will continue to employ a small team of team of staff in the UK.

Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are currently living in a rented $22.4 million mansion in North Saanich, Vancouver Island, where they are said to be "much happier".

Meghan is enjoying cooking food for Archie and attending yoga classes while both Harry and Meghan are said to have "no regrets" about giving up their royal titles.

The Sussexes reportedly increased security at their rented Vancouver mansion earlier this month.