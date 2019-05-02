Cute new photos of Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte features in three new photos released by Kensington Palace. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released three new pictures of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her fourth birthday.

The little royal, who is fourth in line to the throne, celebrates her big day on Thursday, May 2, reports The Sun.

In the first picture Charlotte is wearing a pretty summer dress and blue trainers as she sits in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Princess Charlotte is celebrating her birthday on Thursday. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP

The dress is very similar to the one she wore to meet her brother Prince Louis, 1, when he was born.

The other two images show the Queen's great-granddaughter playing at the Cambridges' home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The young princess is seen happily running around the gardens. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Charlotte dons a grey jumper, blue and pink kilt and blue tights in both pictures.

On her third birthday, the Kensington Palace Twitter account shared an angelic picture of Charlotte with a red coat and pink woollen scarf as she was dressed for her first day of nursery.

Charlotte’s third birthday photo. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace

The youngster, whose full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington at 8.34am on May 2, 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz (3714 grams).

Charlotte has built up her very own fanbase thanks to her confidence in front of the camera.

GROWING UP FAST

She stole the show when she waved to cameras before she went to meet her new baby brother in hospital last year.

It comes after Kate released new pictures of Prince Louis to mark his first birthday last week.

The stunning shots show the fifth in line to the throne playing in the garden of Anmer Hall.

Kate, one of the world's most photographed people, often goes behind the lens and has released her own pictures on a number of occasions.

Charlotte and her baby brother, Prince Louis, last year. Picture: HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

She is a keen and accomplished amateur photographer who has lifetime honorary membership of the UK's Royal Photographic Society, which recognised her "talent and enthusiasm".

She bucked tradition when she took the official photographs of newborn daughter Charlotte in 2015.

The photos of Charlotte showed the young princess being cradled by George at William and Kate's Norfolk home.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission