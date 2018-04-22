Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services respond to single car crash.
Emergency services respond to single car crash. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
News

Pair escape from wreck after car crashes near Toolara

scott kovacevic
by
22nd Apr 2018 3:35 PM

TWO people have been taken to Gympie Hospital after escaping their car crashed on Tin Can Bay Rd 10km north of Gympie.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called out to the Toolara Forest after the vehicle the pair were travelling in "went off the side of the road” just before 2.30pm.

Both pulled themselves from the wreckage and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one of the patients was being given precautionary treatment in case of spinal injuries.

gympie crash qas qfes tin can bay rd toolara forest
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie Anzac spent his 21st in bloody battle that killed 26

    Gympie Anzac spent his 21st in bloody battle that killed 26

    Offbeat Anzac Rod Walker said he was not sure he'd see his birthday through, after an R&R change put him in the middle of a major Vietnam offensive.

    • 22nd Apr 2018 4:00 PM
    Trio eyes Gympie's Miss Showgirl title, ready to have a ball

    Trio eyes Gympie's Miss Showgirl title, ready to have a ball

    Offbeat Preparations for the Gympie Show Ball are heating up.

    • 22nd Apr 2018 2:53 PM
    Letter: Why Fredman should win the by-election for Div 8

    Letter: Why Fredman should win the by-election for Div 8

    News His disdain for groundless bureaucracy meant decisions were quick

    Gallery: Fawns take to the field on historic day

    Gallery: Fawns take to the field on historic day

    News 'On Friday they finally got to play their first real game'

    Local Partners