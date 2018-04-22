Pair escape from wreck after car crashes near Toolara

TWO people have been taken to Gympie Hospital after escaping their car crashed on Tin Can Bay Rd 10km north of Gympie.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called out to the Toolara Forest after the vehicle the pair were travelling in "went off the side of the road” just before 2.30pm.

Both pulled themselves from the wreckage and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one of the patients was being given precautionary treatment in case of spinal injuries.