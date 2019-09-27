Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have who were charged after police executed a search warrant at Tuckombil have pleaded guilty to some of the most serious charges against them.
Two men have who were charged after police executed a search warrant at Tuckombil have pleaded guilty to some of the most serious charges against them. Richmond Police District
Crime

Pair enter plea over offences with guns, 20,000 pills

Liana Turner
by
27th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men who were arrested over serious drug supply and firearm offences in Tuckombil earlier this year have pleaded guilty to some of the charges against them.

Tuckombil man Rowan Alastair Connell, 38, and Goonellabah man Andrew Lee Black, 34 each appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Wednesday.

The pair had been charged with a host of offences after their arrest at Tuckombil on February 16 this year.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In their arrest, which involved Strike Force Deveril, police allege they seized more than half a million dollars' worth of drugs, firearms and gold bars.

At the time, Richmond Police District crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay, said police had seized more than 20,000 pills of what they allege was MDMA from a Bundarra Park Drive home.

In court, Connell's solicitor, Tracey Randall, entered guilty pleas on his behalf to three charges, including supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, possessing a shortened firearm without authority and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

Black has pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Each man has had a number of allegations, including further firearm and drug charges and allegations of dealing with the proceeds of crime, withdrawn and dismissed.

They each have a number of related charges which will remain with their more serious offences before the District Court, but will not draw their own additional penalty.

Neither man applied for bail and they're due to face Lismore District Court on October 28.

lismore local court northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Woolooga on edge' a year after 12000ha fire

    premium_icon 'Woolooga on edge' a year after 12000ha fire

    News This week marks a year since fire ripped through the Woolooga and Sexton communities.

    Council worker finds uncapped syringe stash in Gympie street

    premium_icon Council worker finds uncapped syringe stash in Gympie street

    News Unspecified number of needles turn up near a drain.

    Toolara mooted for renewable energy future

    premium_icon Toolara mooted for renewable energy future

    Council News $30 million site has potential to be big part of new industry.

    Gympie student gets $140K university offer of a lifetime

    premium_icon Gympie student gets $140K university offer of a lifetime

    News At just 22, Kye gets big chance to follow academic dream.