Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Pair charged after woman allegedly steals for-sale car

by Grace Mason
20th Jan 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN and woman are set to appear in court tomorrow morning accused of stealing an unregistered car from a woman after pretending they wanted to buy it.

It is alleged the 24-year-old Port Douglas woman went to a Windarra St residence in Bentley Park on Wednesday under the pretext of purchasing the Ford Falcon, requested to text drive it then drove off without permission.

Police have alleged she then picked up the 22-year-old Machans Beach man further down the road.

Scenes of crime officer Sen-Constable Troy Noonan examines an allegedly stolen car. Picture: Supplied
Scenes of crime officer Sen-Constable Troy Noonan examines an allegedly stolen car. Picture: Supplied

The owner followed the car in her own vehicle, calling police after he spotted it stopped at Culgoa Cl and the two occupants fleeing behind a nearby school.

They were taken into custody.

Reiko Starkey, 22, and Kari Stephanie West, 24, had their cases mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

They are each charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving and unregistered car.

Their cases are due to return to court tomorrow.

cairns magistrates court car theft charges theft unregistered car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will the Gympie council election result reflect LGAQ claims?

        premium_icon Will the Gympie council election result reflect LGAQ claims?

        News Gympie council will enter caretaker mode in just over a month when we begin the countdown to one of this region’s most intriguing council elections

        ‘Hero’ Curran did not miss chance to portray Smerdon as weak

        premium_icon ‘Hero’ Curran did not miss chance to portray Smerdon as weak

        News 'Mayor Curran pounced on the opportunity to play the rescuing hero'.

        IN COURT: 63 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News More than five dozen people will be appearing in court today, on a range of...

        Independent review reveals state of Gympie’s rural roads

        premium_icon Independent review reveals state of Gympie’s rural roads

        News A third-party report has taken a close look at how the council maintains one of its...