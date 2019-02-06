Pair caught cooking meth inside rural property

Chiquita Monique Gibson and Brenton Gary Stevens leave Maryborough District Court. They were both granted immediate parole.

Chiquita Monique Gibson and Brenton Gary Stevens leave Maryborough District Court. They were both granted immediate parole. Annie Perets

INSIDE the kitchen of a rural property, a Curra couple was working on their fledgling meth business.

Brenton Gary Stevens and Chiquita Monique Gibson were arrested after Border Force officers x-rayed suspicious glassware sent to the home from China.

The pair pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court last week to a number of drug charges including the production of the drug ice.

Throughout her court appearance this week Gibson clutched a tissue, wiping away tears.

The court heard a search warrant of their Curra property on August 18, 2017, uncovered a number of drug-related items including chemicals used to make ice and cooking appliances.

A file containing instructions for the production of L-Pac was found on a computer named 'Chiqy' belonging to Gibson.

An electric fry pan was found to have traces of methylamphetamine.

Text messages between the pair on June, 2017 showed Stevens giving Gibson instructions on how to remove unwanted impurities from the batch.

The message read: "Just put 3 lots of 50 ml (substance withheld) into glass plate its already in each 50ml u put in give it a good mix with spatula.. Let it settle and drain it off let dry and ur (sic) rite to go."

Gibson, 35, was sentenced to six-months in jail with immediate release on parole.

Stevens, also 35 but with a longer criminal history, was sentenced to 18-months in jail with immediate parole.