Paine’s cheeky dig at Kohli over Gabba rumours

Tim Paine has sledged Virat Kohli over India’s rumoured reluctance to play at the Gabba next summer. Picture: Getty

Captain Tim Paine wants to continue the 31-year love affair between the Australia Test team and the Gabba when mighty India returns next summer.

And to make his point he made a playful quip at the expense of Indian captain Virat Kohli about his mega-influence on the world game.

It has been strongly rumoured India did not play at the Gabba last summer because they said they would play in Perth or Brisbane but not both, and those rumours won't be extinguished by Paine's tongue-in-cheek gibe.

Up close and personal – rival captains Virat Kohli (L) and Tim Paine had their run-ins last summer. Picture: AAP

Australia's players want the first Test against India to be at the Gabba.

"We'll certainly be trying (to play in at the Gabba), we'll have to run that by Virat,'' Paine said.

"We'll get an answer from him at some stage I'm sure. That's where we like to start our summer and it has been for a long, long time except for last summer.

"We'll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here and even get a pink ball Test if he's in a good mood.''

Australia celebrates after their heavy first Test victory over Pakistan on Sunday. Picture: Getty

In a significant moment in the interstate war for hosting rights when the world super powers arrive in 12 months time, Paine has sprouted the Gabba virtues after Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs with a day to spare

"I think we like playing here, Australian teams have bowled and batted well here for a long time so we'd like to start here against anyone,'' he said.

"Having said that it doesn't win us games of cricket. The reason we win games of cricket at the Gabba is because we outplay our opposition.

"That doesn't change dependent on the venue. We said the same when we were in Edgbaston. At times the venue doesn't matter. It's about skill and execution.

"We enjoy playing here which helps you settle into games a bit quicker."

The Gabba Test was marred by low crowds throughout the four days. Picture: Lachie Millard

Former English captain Michael Vaughan said Australia must realise the intimidation factor of the game is a supreme weapon for the home team.

"In cricket the pound sign, the dollar sign (speaks)... sometimes it should be about the cricket,'' Vaughan said on Fox's Cricket 360.

"This is the venue I'd start the summer. Opposition teams, walking here to the nets, down on the ground something intimidates about this place.''

Gilchrist added: "You are clearly hearing it bellowed from the Australians. We want it here. They just love playing here. The fear factor of coming here as an overseas player. It's such a tough place to play.''