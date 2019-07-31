Paine urges Australia to embrace the hate

A DRY, brown pitch and hostile reception from both the crowd and local press could all backfire on the England in the Ashes opener, according to Australian captain Tim Paine.

Paine fully expects his side to receive an abrasive welcome when the Ashes get underway at Edgbaston on Thursday, but he's far from anxious about it having a negative effect on his side.

Nor is he worried about the pitch which has been served up - which raised eyebrows in the Australian camp, who were anticipating a traditional seam-friendly English greentop.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

When confronted with the pitch - which has a healthy covering of brown grass on top of a rock-hard surface - Paine said he expected it would suit Australia's express pacemen more than England's quicks.

"The pitch looked a bit different. I must admit I was expecting a bit of a greentop," Paine said.

"It's certainly a different colour than I expected but there is a thick covering of grass on it.

"Given there's been a lot of rain, and the overcast here, I think the Dukes ball is going to swing around and it looks like if anything there might be a bit more pace in it than I was expecting, which again might suit us."

LISTEN UP: 180 then dumped: an Ashes preview special

Ben Horne, Steve Wilson and Andrew Menczel preview the 2019 Ashes and discuss the future of Women's Test cricket.

With Cape Town trio David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft set to be reunited in the Test team for Thursday's Ashes opener at Edgbaston, the reception Australia will face is sure to be spicy.

They know that, and have discussed internally how best to handle the intimidating treatment they are expected to receive, with Paine urging his team to embrace the hate - explaining that certain members of his side can feed off the negative vibes thrown at them.

"We know what to expect here in England and we're looking to embrace it," Paine said in Birmingham.

"We think it's part of international cricket in England and it's something if we embrace you can have great memories.

Cameron Bancroft drilling his short leg catching with the help of Matthew Wade at @Edgbaston ahead of the first #Ashes Test... pic.twitter.com/VmoeRf8yPK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 30, 2019

"We're talking about it that way, trying to use it as energy and use it in a positive manner.

"We know what's coming, it's part and parcel. We need to be strong enough to handle it.

"We've spoken about that, backing each other up and being a really tight group."

England's tabloid papers have been ruthless in covering the Australian cricket's downfall over the past 18 months, and are certain to continue to go for the throat during the intense five-Test tour.

Throughout the World Cup, Smith and Warner were booed at every turn but it failed to dull their performances - with Warner (647 runs) finishing one run shy of being the tournament's top runscorer, while Smith notched four half-centuries.

During the World Cup, Australia's players avoided getting bogged down in the tabloid circus, but Paine said there was no similar edict being placed on them during the Ashes - even suggesting certain members of his side can be motivated by the paper chat.

Steve Smith speaks with Justin Langer during the Australia Nets Session at Edgbaston. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

"It's very individual and some guys really enjoy reading it and some guys feed off it," he added.

Paine also touched on England linchpin Joe Root's positional move up to No. 3 in the batting order, but didn't expect it to change Australia's plans to the rival captain.