Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MORE ACTION: Chris Pagel (G2) and Josh Crang (G8) battle it out at Maryborough Speedway Production Sedan Kurt Murdoch Classic in 2017.
MORE ACTION: Chris Pagel (G2) and Josh Crang (G8) battle it out at Maryborough Speedway Production Sedan Kurt Murdoch Classic in 2017. Alistair Brightman
News

Pagel on track for state title win

Jessica Lamb
by
29th Mar 2019 9:24 AM

IF YOU can't make it this weekend for the heart-stopping action of the V8 Sprint Cars, never fear as in just a fortnight's time more action will hit the Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway.

On April 13, the lights will shine once again on the dirt arena of dreams to host the Production Sedan Queensland Title as well as Round 5 of the Junior Sedans Shannons Series, Formula 500s and the Junior Formula 500s.

Among the line-up is Gympie's reigning state title holder Chris Pagel, who is looking to defend his bragging rights.

The 27-year-old has been racing for four seasons after returning from a break from competing in the junior ranks.

Last year's race still plays on Pagel's mind.

 

Chris Pagel.
Chris Pagel. LEEROY TODD

"It was a close one. I managed to qualify next to one of the other Gympie guys Tim Atkins," he said.

"We were side by side and swapped the lead back and forward a few times. In the end I happened to be leading last lap."

Pagel is no stranger to Maryborough and considers it one of his local tracks.

If successful this will be Pagel's third Queensland championship.

"I think it will be a fun challenge, we normally get a pretty decent crowd there," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the competition from fellow Gympie-based drivers Daniel Henshaw and Rory Evans and Maryborough's Joel Berkley and Josh Arthur.

"I encourage everyone to come along. There will definitely be a fierce Holden versus Ford battle up the front."

fcmotorsport fcsport maryborough speedway
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The best and worst things I have read this week

    premium_icon The best and worst things I have read this week

    News The good, the bad and the ugly - there is never a dull moment in The Gympie Times newsroom

    • 29th Mar 2019 10:36 AM
    Gallery: SoMa SoMa hosts Gympie Muster launch party

    premium_icon Gallery: SoMa SoMa hosts Gympie Muster launch party

    News Stars came to town on Thursday to launch the 2019 Gympie Muster

    • 29th Mar 2019 10:05 AM
    Weekend weather: More of the good stuff to come

    premium_icon Weekend weather: More of the good stuff to come

    News Up to 50mm could fall if Gympie gets a severe thunderstorm tomorrow

    REVEALED: Drivers reveal what you can do to avoid a tragedy

    premium_icon REVEALED: Drivers reveal what you can do to avoid a tragedy

    News Near tragedy prompts good advice from school bus drivers