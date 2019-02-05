Paedophile cut off tracker to return to jail

A PAEDOPHILE who previously said sex with children was a "cultural thing" will be released from custody next week, despite cutting off his GPS tracker because he found it "too stressful" being out of jail.

Convicted child-sex offender Edward George Nallajar, 44, has been the subject of a dangerous prisoner supervision order since being released from jail in 2016 after serving time for child-sex offending.

The man is subject to the same style of order notorious sex monster Robert Fardon was last month released from, despite attempts by the State Government to force him to continue to live supervised.

Nallajar appeared in the Brisbane Supreme Court today in a bid for re-release after breaching the curfew and monitoring condition of his order by trying to remove his GPS monitor in August 2018.

In 1993, the man was jailed for manslaughter after shooting a man who had sexually abused his friend.

After his release in 1996, Nallajar went on to abuse two children himself, claiming it was a "cultural thing" on Palm Island to have sex with underage girls.

"Most children on Palm Island are not virgins … having sex with a child has become a cultural thing … money is short, children don't get so much so maybe for a bigger sum of money she would have let me have sex with her," he later told a psychologist about one of the horrific incidents.

In 2004, Nallajar pleaded guilty in the District Court at Townsville to one count of taking a child for immoral purposes with a circumstance of aggravation, one count of indecently dealing with a child under the age of 12 years and two counts of rape.

He had lured an eight-year-old girl into a deserted school ground on a public holiday and offered her $20 if she came with him to get drugs.

Nallajar then violently raped the girl, telling her not to tell her parents and if she screamed out she would not get the money promised.

One week after being released from jail on parole, Nallajar committed a similar act on a child and was jailed in 2012.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath filed an application to keep Nallajar custody indefinitely after a psychiatrist said he was at "high risk" of reoffending but he was released under the supervision order in 2016.

The order is expected to lapse in 2026.

After breaching the order last year by trying to remove his GPS tracker, Nallajar told corrective services officers he had tried to remove the bracelet as a "social experiment", not to abscond.

Nallajar waited at his home until officers arrived before telling them "he wanted to return to custody because living in the community was too stressful", the court was told today.

Two psychologists provided opinions to the court, one saying the offending had "substantially elevated the risk of sexual offending" but this had now resolved.

Another said there had been no change in risk to the community as a result of breaching the order.

The court heard lawyers acting for the Attorney-General accepted "adequate protection of the community could be met by releasing (Nallajar) on a supervision order".

Nallajar will be released from jail on February 12.

The court heard he will face court in Townsville to be sentenced for the breach of the order on Thursday and flooding in the city would delay his release until next week.