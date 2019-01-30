Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Convicted child sex offender failed to report Facebook account
Convicted child sex offender failed to report Facebook account NewsRegional
Crime

Paedophile fails to report access to social networking site

Aden Stokes
by
30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONVICTED child sex offender pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after failing to report he had access to a social networking site.

Bradley Huntsmore Simpson was charged with one count of failing report he had a Facebook account in 2017.

Mr Simpson's defence lawyer told the court he took full responsibility and has relieved his Facebook account.

The defence said the 62-year-old former secondary school teacher described his incarceration of 14 years, as making him a bit like a cave man in regard to technology.

According to the defence, Mr Simpson had a level of uncertainty about what amounted to a social networking site and had never had a Facebook account in the past.

It was noted as Mr Simpson's Facebook account used his full name, he was not trying to be deceitful.

Mr Simpson was fined $400 and was told to educate himself on the parameters of his reporting conditions.

paedophile rockhampton magistrates court social media
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

    premium_icon 77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

    News What a weekend that was!

    • 30th Jan 2019 7:43 PM
    Voice of Gympie touch reveals best memories after 35 years

    premium_icon Voice of Gympie touch reveals best memories after 35 years

    News His best memories are winning premierships with his three children.

    The Gympie cop who put two of our worst murderers in prison

    premium_icon The Gympie cop who put two of our worst murderers in prison

    News It was a ruthless and sadistic crime that traumatised everyone

    Dream catch as $2.3M Valley holiday park up for sale

    premium_icon Dream catch as $2.3M Valley holiday park up for sale

    News "We saw so many ways to turn it into a really good business.”