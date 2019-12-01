Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Family and friends attend the 'Paddle Out' at Coolum Beach for Yohei Suzuki who died in a recent car crash.
Family and friends attend the 'Paddle Out' at Coolum Beach for Yohei Suzuki who died in a recent car crash.
News

PHOTOS: Surfers paddle out to honour inspirational teacher

1st Dec 2019 9:07 AM | Updated: 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hundreds of surfers paid tribute to an inspirational teacher at Coolum Beach this morning.

Nambour State College's Japanese teacher Yohei Suzuki, 42, died in a tragic car accident on November 15 on his way to school.

He lost his life when the Nissan X-Trail he was driving slammed into the back a parked semi-trailer loaded with logs on Nambour Connection Rd.

 

Family and friends attend the 'Paddle Out' at Coolum Beach for Yohei Suzuki who died in a recent car crash.
Family and friends attend the 'Paddle Out' at Coolum Beach for Yohei Suzuki who died in a recent car crash.

 

Mr Suzuki was described as one of the "most loved" teachers at Nambour State College, where he had taught generations of students and organised trips to Japan.

 

 

Photos
View Gallery

Friends of Mr Suzuki said he was the type of person who would talk to anyone and always had a smile on his face.

Today surfers from all around the Coast converged on Mr Suzuki's home break to pay tribute to the man.

Surfers were asked to share memories of Mr Suzuki on paper and put them in a box to be given to his son Hugo at later date.

They then paddled out behind the break to form a circle and lay a wreath.

 

Family and friends attend the 'Paddle Out' at Coolum Beach for Yohei Suzuki who died in a recent car crash.
Family and friends attend the 'Paddle Out' at Coolum Beach for Yohei Suzuki who died in a recent car crash.

Steeve Nangard was a surfing friend who attended the paddle out this morning.

He said it was a great service.

"It was good to see his surfing friends out in the water, that's how he would have liked it," Mr Nangard said.

The widow of Yohei Suzuki, Liz Suzuki, said there's a "gaping hole" in her heart after the death of her husband.

"I don't really have any words, I'm just shattered and there's a gaping hole in my heart," she said on Facebook.

"I feel heartbroken and a sense of dread at facing life without my soulmate."

The 42-year-old also left behind the couple's baby son, Hugo.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Mr Suzuki's family through the difficult time.

"He was a loved teacher and a good father. Rest in peace," the GoFundMe reads.

More Stories

photos surfing tributes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular fishing store in Gympie to close its doors

        premium_icon Popular fishing store in Gympie to close its doors

        News The real reason why a popular Gympie store is closing its doors after serving customers for two decades.

        Voices in man’s head turn out to be something else

        premium_icon Voices in man’s head turn out to be something else

        News A Gympie man thought he was “hearing voices” during an episode at the local...

        IN PICTURES: Gympie’s hoops stars shine on Grand Final day

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Gympie’s hoops stars shine on Grand Final day

        News Player/coach Alex Nethercott traded the clipboard for a headband and joined the...

        IN PHOTOS: Love and laughter at Rhonda’s 80th

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Love and laughter at Rhonda’s 80th

        News A Gympie woman celebrated her 80th birthday with friends and family at the weekend.