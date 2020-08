PACKED: 48 people faces charges in Gympie court today

Gympie Magistrates Court is likely t be packed today as 48 people are due to face charges.

THE following people are due to appear at Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday, August 3:

Adams, Bruce Andrew

Allan, Russell Verne

Anderson Pearson, Kassandra Hope Eloise

Bellerby, Lewis Charles

Bentley, Paul John

Boston, Shane Grant

Brook, Troydon Craig

Broughton, Vaughan Ngatai

Burke, Steen Hassel, Mr

Burnett, Emma Rosemary

Ching, Kiarnu Rangi

Cork, Rinnah Wikki

Deakin, Luke Edward, Mr

Doherty, Brenden Zane, Mr

Geiger, Brock Ray

Geiger, Tamika Rae

Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr

Glanz, Amanda Joy

Gresham, Andrew Peter, Mr

Harrison, Jessica

Harwood, Luke William

Henricks, Belinda Lissa Maree

Henry, Matthew-Shayne, Mr

Kaye, Damian John, Mr

Lothian, Brent Albert

Lowe, Aaron Jeffery, Mr

Lynam, Kathryn Florence

Middleton, Dennis Mervyn

Mooney-Young, Joseph Paul, Mr

Offord, Paul William, Mr

O'Keefe, Jordan Lucas

Pedley, Debra Anne

Porter, Carlee Jean

Raymont, Shane John

Robertson, Jason Troy

Struan Schafferius, Rhys Mark, Mr

Scheib, Dylan Philip Dallas

Stuart, Twyla Rose, Miss

Swanton, Sharon Anne, Miss

Tanna, Sarah Lucy

Trask, Scott William

Vick, Travis Jarred

Waddle, Joshua Leigh

Wallace, Amber Annette

Watts, Luke Raymond

Williams, Catriona Anne, Ms

Withers, Dawn Theresa

Wynne, Tyson Ashley

