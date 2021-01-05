Pacing drinks over 10 hours fails to keep motorcyclist under limit

One of the estimated 20,000 riders starts out on the "Harley Davidson Love Ride" 11 November 2007 in Glendale, California. The charity event, which benefits foundations such as Muscular Dystrophy and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, starts in Glendale and finishes in Pomona, 54km (34 miles) to the east. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK

An attempt to pace drinks over a 10 hour period proved fruitless for a 45-year-old Gympie man after he was caught riding his motorcycle on a suburban Gympie street while drunk.

Zane Dion Marrs was caught drink driving on Brisbane Rd November 22 and pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard Marrs had a .054 BAC when he was picked up.

Solicitor Leanne McIntosh said Marrs used to be a heavy-machine operator before he was king hit in 2015 and his frontal lobe was damaged.

“He did receive a compensation pay out from the injury he suffered and … was able to buy a house, bought an excavator of his own, bought a new car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle,” Ms McIntosh said.

“He has started his own mini excavator hire to try and earn some money himself, his father has also recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

Zane Marrs pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gympie Magistrates Court on January 4, 2021.

Ms McIntosh asked for the minimum licence disqualification period to be given to Marrs so he could return to his business and continue taking care of his father.

“He would be prepared to pay a larger fine,” she said.

Ms McIntosh said despite Marrs’s significant traffic history, he did make an effort to pace his drinks over a 10 hour period.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Marrs $250 and disqualified his licence for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

