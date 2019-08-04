Menu
A car which crashed near Chinderah after a short pursuit. Police allegedly deteceted the P1 driver speeding at 203km/h
Crime

P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

Adam Hourigan
by
4th Aug 2019 10:35 AM

ANOTHER provisional driver has been caught breaking the law on the north coast of New South Wales to continue a run over the past month.

This time, a teenager was charged following a pursuit with police after allegedly being detected travelling at more than 200km/h.

About 10.45pm on Friday, Traffic & Highway Patrol officers were performing stationary speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Highway at Sleepy Hollow when they allegedly detected a Toyota Camry travelling north at 203km/h in the 110km/h area.

Officers caught up to the Toyota which failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The Toyota was seen to overtake 16 cars and a heavy vehicle at an estimated speed of 220km/h during the 22km pursuit.

Speed camera reading of a P1 driver near Chinderah
At the Chinderah Road exit, the driver of the Toyota lost control and collided with a number of road signs.

The driver and sole occupant, a 17-year-old male, was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and P1 driver exceed speed more than 45 km/h.

His P1 provisional licence was also suspended for six months.

The teen was refused bail to appear in a children's court on Saturday where he was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday August 22.

The incident follows the arrest of a learner driver near Grafton in northern NSW, where the learner driver had a few choice words for police, who caught him allegedly speeding at 139km/h on the Pacific Highway.

The driver was issued with an infringment notice for $2435 and his license was suspended for six months, to which the driver told the police officer "You're a f---head mate".

