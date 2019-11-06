Menu
A p-plater has been stripped of 10 demerit points after hitting a top speed of 151km/h on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Crime

P-plater loses 10 demerit points in Hwy police sting

6th Nov 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
A P-PLATER has been stripped of 10 demerit points after allegedly hitting a top speed of 151km/h on the Bruce Highway at the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland Police Service shared a video containing body camera footage of the alleged incident.

The video shows the p-plater being pulled over by the officer.

The p-plater said she knew the speed limit was a 110km/h zone and admitted to travelling at 120km/h.

However, the radar detector showed her she was travelling 151km/h.

She was fined $1245.

