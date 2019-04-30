P-plater did everything he could to keep his mate alive

TRAGIC CASE: Zachary Ty Gaston, 21, (middle in light blue shirt) leaves Mackay Courthouse surrounded by loved ones after pleading guilty to a fatal crash that killed his mate at Eungella in 2017.

IN THE dark by the side of the road, Zachary Ty Gaston did everything he could to keep his mate alive.

But 20-year-old Dallas Pau succumbed to catastrophic head injuries after he was flung from the tray of a ute near Eungella Dam.

Gaston was driving the unfamiliar vehicle with a third mate in the passenger seat when its wheels hit an uneven patch on the side of Mount Barker Rd. He overcorrected, causing the ute to flip with Mr Pau unrestrained on the back.

The distraught pair performed CPR on Mr Pau but he died before paramedics arrived.

"Your guilt is likely to plague you for the rest of your life," District Court Judge Paul Smith said as he handed down a two-year suspended jail term and 12-month driving disqualification.

The 21-year-old Gaston, from Marian, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to dangerous driving causing death over the November 2017 crash in the face of what Judge Smith labelled a weak prosecution case.

"It seems to me there was a chance you could have been found not guilty of this charge and you gave up the right to have that trial before a jury ... and that's why the plea is very important in this case," Judge Smith said.

The trio had been drinking. Gaston had knocked back three cans of rum and cola over several hours, although Crown Prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the alcohol did not have "any part in the dangerousness".

"It's the driving with a passenger unrestrained on a dark dirt road with undulations in it," Mr Wallis said. "The driving in those conditions, with Mr Pau in the back, is what constitutes dangerousness."

Mr Wallis said it was a case of "deliberate dangerous driving" and called for a three-year jail term with actual custody between six and eight months.

But Judge Smith questioned: "If I send him to jail for 12 weeks what does that achieve?"

"It's a tragic case, also a pretty unusual case," Judge Smith told a gallery packed with supporters including Gaston's loved ones and the family of Mr Pau.

Defence barrister Joshua Jones said the crash had had a "catastrophic effect on both families" and he argued Gaston's actions were at the very bottom for dangerousness.

"There's no skylarking, there's no excessive speed," Mr Jones said.

He said Gaston's grandfather had died on the morning of the crash which had affected his judgment in terms of objecting to Mr Pau willingly climbing into the tray.