P-Plater debate at Teewah fires up after weekend crash

The debate about P-platers and reckless behaviour at Teewah has been reignited by another serious crash at the weekend.

A petition demanding that all beach driving in Queensland be limited to driver with an Open licence has attracted 1811 signatures since it was launched five months ago.

The petition was started by Simon McDonald, who got fed up with dangerous P-plater behaviour on the beach last year, but has failed to reach its target of 2500 signatures.

Another serious accident involving P-Platers at Teewah over the weekend has reignited the debate on Facebook.

Tow truck operators Claytons Towing have also weighed in, with owner Mike Clayton saying after Saturday night's rollover it had become a regular occurrence for the tow truck to be called to accidents at Teewah Beach.

Two teenagers had to be airlifted following the weekend crash.

The petition says P-platers are ruining the privilege of driving on the beach for everyone, and only drivers with an Open licence should be allowed to do it.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Two teenagers are airlifted from Teewah after another serious crash on Saturday night.

"Teewah Beach, Ocean Beach, Moreton Island, Stradbroke Island and Fraser Island are all desirable locations. This is due to the ability to be able to head onto the beach with your 4wd, camper trailer or tent and spend a day, a week, a month," it states.

"Unfortunately, there are a certain group of people who will ruin this for us and future generations.

"Every week we hear about a rollover (or two) that has occurred on the beaches, mainly due to hooning drivers and every so often, we hear that this behaviour has resulted in a fatality.

Claytons Towing is urging people to drive safely on beaches following a car rollover at Teewah Beach on Saturday night.

"Many of us who frequent these locations will be familiar with this hooning behaviour, and would also agree that majority of the vehicles involved are displaying a similar identifier.... The red or green 'P Plate'.

"Every time I head up the beach with my family, I witness P plate drivers performing donuts, driving dangerously over the sand dunes, speeding, drink driving and traveling dangerously on or in vehicles (ie: not wearing seat belts, sitting in the trays of utes, or hanging out windows). These drivers think they are invincible, and have the 'it wont happen to me mentality'. Unfortunately, when they are driving like this, they are not only risking the lives of themselves, but the lives of every other beach goer, including our children!

"For those of us who do the right thing, losing the ability to be able to enjoy

a weekend on the beach with our families will be an absolute tragedy.

"It is evident that something needs to be done to stop these hoons; however if suggestions aren't made to local authorities, then this behaviour WILL get ALL vehicles banned from the beach.

"For this reason, I am proposing that ALL Provisional Licence Holders be banned from driving on the beach. Their lack of driving experience, mentality and respect for the law are the reasons why we will all be banned. Read this

"Research suggests that young drivers and riders, aged 16 to 24 years, are 60% more likely to be involved in a serious crash than licensed mature adult drivers and riders, aged 25 to 59 years".

"If this proposal is actioned by authorities, then relevant legislation changes would also need to be made to ensure that appropriate and severe penalties apply to those who blatantly disregard any changes.

"If you want to protect our ability to enjoy this great state and the destinations that it has to offer, then I urge you to support this petition."