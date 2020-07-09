P-Plater busted driving with drug in saliva

The P-plater was caught driving with marijuana in his saliva in Rainbow Beach. Picture: File photo

A 21-year-old P-plater caught driving with marijuana in his saliva at Rainbow Beach last year has lost his licence.

Christopher Mathew Sertik, 21, was charged with driving with a relevant drug in his saliva on December 28, after police pulled him over for a roadside drug test and random breath test.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said police were conducting an RBT and drug tests when they saw Sertik turn off the street before he reached them.

They followed him and pulled him over for testing, and he supplied two saliva samples.



Results from the test showed traces of marijuana in his saliva, but he was not driving under the influence at the time.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $150 and disqualified him from driving or holding a licence for three months.

No conviction was recorded.