RUFF MONDAY: Hayley Cumiskey has made a gofundme page after her puppy Rory was attacked by two other dogs in the Mount Archer National Park carpark
News

Owner’s plea for help after puppy attack

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 9:49 AM
ROCKHAMPTON woman Hayley Cumiskey's Monday morning walk cost $4,000 after two large dogs grabbed hold of her puppy, Rory.

She was walking her puppies on leads through the Mount Archer National Park when the "bull arab type breeds" pulled away from their owner and attacked.

"I tried to get my puppies off the ground but one of them grabbed my puppy by the leg and thrashed him around until I could get him to let go," Ms Cumiskey said on Facebook.

She took to social media to find the owner who she hoped would help pay for the vet bills.

"I understand they are probably just as scared and shocked as me," Ms Cumiskey said.

Rory's leg was broken in the attack and he has since undergone surgery.

She created a GoFundMe page to give the owner an opportunity to contribute to the vet bills anonymously.

More than $200 has been raised for Rory within 16 hours.

Ms Cumiskey said any extra money raised will go to Capricorn Animal Aid.

Rockhampton Regional Council are investigating the incident.

Planning and Regulatory Committee Councillor Smith said local laws officers have visited the car park to seek witnesses but have so far not been able to identify the owner of the other dogs involved.

"It's always distressing if your pet is attacked and I was saddened to hear about the injuries this dog sustained," Cr Smith said.

Call 1300 22 55 77 to report any information.

dog attack mount archer puppy attack rockhampton tmblocal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

