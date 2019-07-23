Menu
Network Video celebrates 30 years in business. Owner John Wilton chats with a customer.
Offbeat

Owners of sole-surviving video store reveal success secrets

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Jul 2019 12:09 AM
THE owners of the southeast's sole-surviving video store have revealed their plan to stay open after 30 years of watching others close around them.

Winston Glades Network Video owners John and Jo Wilton are celebrating 30 years in the evolving motion picture business.

They started in the industry in 1989, owning several stores in Cairns before they moved back home for a new venture in Ipswich.

How the store stays open in this on-demand world of streaming is a question posed to Mr Wilton several times each day by curious customers.

He puts the store's survival down to hard work, attention to detail and service with a smile.

"That's a community," Mr Wilton said.

 

SURVIVORS: Network Video Winston Glades store owners Jo and John Wilton are celebrating 30 years in the industry.
"We've got customers that now come in with their kids, that were kids coming into the shop with their parents."

With a growing catalogue of 20,000 titles on the shelves and displays offering a nostalgic window into the past, Mr Wilton said the new customers continued to be drawn into the store.

"We're just trying to let people know there's still a choice," he said.

"You've got the choice of brand new movies every week; movies that aren't on the streaming services.

With dozens of video stores closing around him in the past 30 years, Mr Wilton knows it is a tough time for the industry.

His optimism hangs on the loyalty of customers and a community desire to shop locally.

