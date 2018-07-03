Owners heartbreaking decision to sell land-mark Gympie store

BUSINESS SUCCESS: The Southside Convenience Store welcomes new owners Pete and Belinda McLaughlin with former business owners Barbara and Lyle Mutzelburg.

AFTER 12 years of successfully running the Southside Convenience store, Barbara and Lyle Mutzelburg are handing over the keys to new owners Pete and Belinda McLaughlin.

Due to health concerns this year, Mrs Mutzelburg said it was a joint decision to sell the business.

"Lyle and myself have health issues, so we decided to sell the business,” she said.

"I was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS) at the beginning of the year, I thought I could keep going with it but standing all day was taking its toll.

"It's heartbreaking selling the business, our customers are just like family, there's been lots of tears shed.”

Mrs Mutzelburg said she was pleased that the company will pass through former employee Belinda McLoughlin.

"It will be a good change for both the staff and the customers,” she said.

"Belinda worked with us six years ago, they came and told us they're looking to venture in a business and we said this one was available.”

Over the last decade, Mr Mutzelburg said one of the highlights was getting to know their customers.

"Just watching kids go from teenagers to adults and now having a family of their own, they're still coming back as our regular customers,” he said.

The pair are looking forward to having sleep in's after a busy 12 years working seven days a week.

"We'll be having a bit of a break because after 12 years your business does take a toll on you,” she said.

"We'll still be staying in Gympie though.”

New owners Pete and Belinda McLaughlin took ownership of the Southside Convenience store yesterday and said they have big plans ahead.

"We spent 22 years out at Roma as I worked in the oil industry and we've been here for the past 14 years living on our Mooloo property,” Mr McLaughlin said.

"My partner to work for Barb and Lyle six years ago and we knew it was a good shop, we sat on it for a little while and decided we really wanted the business and bought it.”

"I'm excited to meet all the customers.

Southside are open seven days a week from 5am until 7pm.