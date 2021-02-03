Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An agent for the Cooroy Business Park says lots have been selling quickly since going on the market in September last year.
An agent for the Cooroy Business Park says lots have been selling quickly since going on the market in September last year.
Property

Owners buy into ‘smart’ Cooroy business alternative

Peter Gardiner
3rd Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Business owners keen on securing more affordable freehold land have been making a beeline to the newly completed Cooroy Business Park.

Henzells commercial manager Paul Bell said just six out of the 39 architecturally-designed strata-titled industrial units in Taylor Ct remained unsold.

"As soon as construction finished in September last year, people swooped on it,'' Mr Bell said.

Will forbidden bar be finally quenching thirsts?

Cooroy development investment given a tick

"Demand is high among owner occupiers looking for freehold opportunities and investors given affordable pricing and potential returns.

"In the last month to six weeks inquiries really ramped up, people see value in this, they don't have to be in the traditional industrial estates," he said.

Noosa business owner occupiers are keen invest in a slice of Cooroy.
Noosa business owner occupiers are keen invest in a slice of Cooroy.

He said the major selling points had been the quality of the project build, ease of access to the Bruce Highway plus lower costs compared to coastal alternatives.

"Cooroy itself is a bit of sleeping giant," Mr Bell said.

"As soon as we get people in there, they're massively impressed," he said.

The stylish unit complex has been project-built by developer HM Developments.

Remaining units include 65sq m options priced from $167,000 and 96sq m units starting from $204,400.

The high end units offer tilt slab construction, mezzanine approvals and high clearance roller doors for ample truck and machinery room.

commercial property cooroy business noosa development noosa real estate
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nothing ruled out’ in fatal truck crash tragedy

        Premium Content ‘Nothing ruled out’ in fatal truck crash tragedy

        Information Police are working to determine what caused a truck crash which claimed the life of a 50-year-old man.

        Wallet gone in a flash in Transport Department crime

        Premium Content Wallet gone in a flash in Transport Department crime

        News Gympie court told it took just two minutes for the wallet to be scooped up

        Gympie region man hit with pepper spray in police run-in

        Premium Content Gympie region man hit with pepper spray in police run-in

        News The 25yo started swinging and told police: “I’ll punch you in the head if you spray...

        Young crims pack courts at staggering rate

        Premium Content Young crims pack courts at staggering rate

        Crime There has been a 62 per cent increase in the number of defendants