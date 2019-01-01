Owner of new Rainbow Beach eatery starts his day at 2am

GREAT START: Michael Nguyen is delighted with the success of his new Rainbow Beach eatery, Somewhere Over Coffee.

RAINBOW Beach's newest eatery, Somewhere Over Coffee, has brought together a world of influences - with meals of Australian burger, Italian focaccia, breakfast burrito, fish and chips and satay chicken or beef.

And that is just a more or less representative selection.

"You can still get Asian cuisine, but we found that was not what people expected from a daytime restaurant,” owner Michael Nguyen said.

"Breakfast of juice, coffee and bacon and eggs turned out to be more what the market demanded.

Like many successful ideas, Somewhere Over Coffee developed as a response to the indifferent acceptance of Mr Nguyen's original venture at the 14 on Rainbow location, a Chinese restaurant.

"But people don't go for Chinese food for breakfast; it is more an evening meal.

"Breakfast and lunch tend to be more Australian,” he said.

It is not that Mr Nguyen does not believe in trading after dark.

"But I have to sleep sometimes,” says the man who also owns the bakery just up the road (Rainbow Beach Pies and Cakes).

"My working day starts at 2am,” he said.

Special dinner arrangements can be made for group bookings, but as time goes by, he hopes extra staff, including a chef will allow him to offer a regular dinner-time experience as well, especially in busy times.

But for the moment, breakfast, lunch and an all day menu are attracting plenty of the customers, he said.