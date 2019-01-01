Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREAT START: Michael Nguyen is delighted with the success of his new Rainbow Beach eatery, Somewhere Over Coffee.
GREAT START: Michael Nguyen is delighted with the success of his new Rainbow Beach eatery, Somewhere Over Coffee. Arthur Gorrie
News

Owner of new Rainbow Beach eatery starts his day at 2am

Arthur Gorrie
by
1st Jan 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAINBOW Beach's newest eatery, Somewhere Over Coffee, has brought together a world of influences - with meals of Australian burger, Italian focaccia, breakfast burrito, fish and chips and satay chicken or beef.

And that is just a more or less representative selection.

"You can still get Asian cuisine, but we found that was not what people expected from a daytime restaurant,” owner Michael Nguyen said.

"Breakfast of juice, coffee and bacon and eggs turned out to be more what the market demanded.

Like many successful ideas, Somewhere Over Coffee developed as a response to the indifferent acceptance of Mr Nguyen's original venture at the 14 on Rainbow location, a Chinese restaurant.

"But people don't go for Chinese food for breakfast; it is more an evening meal.

"Breakfast and lunch tend to be more Australian,” he said.

It is not that Mr Nguyen does not believe in trading after dark.

"But I have to sleep sometimes,” says the man who also owns the bakery just up the road (Rainbow Beach Pies and Cakes).

"My working day starts at 2am,” he said.

Special dinner arrangements can be made for group bookings, but as time goes by, he hopes extra staff, including a chef will allow him to offer a regular dinner-time experience as well, especially in busy times.

But for the moment, breakfast, lunch and an all day menu are attracting plenty of the customers, he said.

14 on rainbow asian food aussie food italian food michael nguyen rainbow beach pies and cakes somewhere over coffee
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Resort management could be your next step

    premium_icon Resort management could be your next step

    News Management rights at Rainbow Getaway could be an investment or a job

    'Dogs seeking to escape fireworks have been found impaled'

    premium_icon 'Dogs seeking to escape fireworks have been found impaled'

    News Letter says we need to find new way to celebrate NYE

    Gympie region businesses to be sold in act of parental love

    premium_icon Gympie region businesses to be sold in act of parental love

    Business Family moves to make time for what matters

    GALLERY: 27 photos from Gympie NYE family fun night

    premium_icon GALLERY: 27 photos from Gympie NYE family fun night

    News Did our photographer snap you at the Nelson Reserve tonight?

    Local Partners