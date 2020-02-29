Owen: It’s been 18 days since I was called a liar - still nothing

WELL it’s been 18 days since I was called a liar, 11 days since I told my accuser to contact me to discuss my ‘lies’ — still nothing, no missed calls on the mobile. Now that’s a lost opportunity.

I’m no liar - Marlene Owen issues challenge after council comments

Apparently, he was offended by my comments at the Chamber of Commerce meeting, obviously hit a few nerves that day, but truth usually does that.

Well, what is the old saying ‘if the mountain will not come to Mohammed, then Mohammed must go to the mountain”, so here is what I propose for all you business folk out in our lovely shire who has had problems with our Planning Department, or continue to have problems, some of you have already contacted me to voice your concerns.

Could you please contact me if you would be interested in holding a public forum?

We will extend an invitation to our Mayor, CEO, Planning Department and all councillors to attend and openly discuss how we can ‘fix’ this enormous problem we have within this department.

I think this is a perfect time considering we have an election in four weeks for them to touch base with the business folk in this shire, and discuss our issues first hand..

This forum will not be restricted to just business folk, if you are a ratepayer of this shire you are most welcome to attend. Let me know your thoughts.

Marlene Owen OAM, Southside