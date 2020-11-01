Overwhelming support for RV park at Showgrounds

Proposed design for an RV park near the Gympie Showgrounds (capable of holding from 25-50 vehicles). A poll asking people where they thought the best site was overwhelmingly supported the Showgrounds.

GYMPIE Regional Council’s decision to abandon plans for an RV Park near the Rattler train station in Tozer Street in favour of one at the Showgrounds appears to have resonated with readers.

The results of a poll on The Gympie Times website asking readers to vote for where they think the RV park should go were overwhelmingly in favour of the Showgrounds.

Of all four options put to readers, building a park in Tozer Street drew the least support. Fifty-five per cent of those who voted threw their support behind the Showgrounds, 11 per cent wanted to see the park in Tozer Street, 17 per cent wanted two parks build - one on the Southside and one in Tozer Street - and 15 per cent though the RV park should be built somewhere else entirely.

Alternate suggestions also made on Facebook for an RV park in the Gympie region included Tin Can Bay, the old Puma site at Kybong and Six Mile.

Asking people to vote and comment on the proposal also gave them the opportunity to suggest the council spend more money putting in a hydrotherapy pool and improving local roads.

The council will now ask the newly reelected Labor State Government for permission to redirect $550,000 in funding towards the Southside option.