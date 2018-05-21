Menu
DRINK DRIVE SHOCK: A man blew more than five times the legal limit, the afternoon after a three-day bender, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.
BLOODY IDIOT: Drink driver five times the limit the next day

21st May 2018 9:02 AM | Updated: 10:04 AM
AN INSKIP Point camper blew a blood alcohol level .27 per cent on the afternoon after his last substantial drinking session, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Bradley Robert Simmonds, 41, of Kiels Mountain on the Sunshine Coast, told the court he had been on his way to lunch when pulled up by police.

He only had "a few sips" that morning, but "I had heaps to drink the day before," he said.

"I had about 30 cans a day on the previous three days."

Police told the court officers had seen Simmonds driving with a female passenger at Inskip Point on March 29, at about 4.30pm, turning towards Rainbow Beach as he exited a camping ground.

Soon after, they had seen the vehicle again, with the female driving.

They had noticed beer cans in the car.

Simmonds laughed with apparent embarrassment as he told the court "it was very silly."

"My partner was concerned about getting bogged in the loose sand. I was only just out of the camping grounds (when she resumed her role as driver)," Simmonds said.

"I have been on blood thinners and that can affect alcohol readings," he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Simmonds driving at "more than five times the legal limit" was "more than silly."

Simmonds also pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed.

"You put yourself, your passenger and others in danger,"Mr Callaghan said, fining Simmonds $1500 and disqualifying him from driving for 16 months.

