Over (the Tasman) Sea(s) act in Gympie

NEW Zealand artist, Moondogs Blues proudly announces that he has been fed and let off the chain to tour Australia, including a Sunday appearance at Gympie's Mt Pleasant Hotel.

The performer, who missed an earlier mention in The Gympie Times, is part of the region's big musical warm-up, as we get ready for the fabulous Gympie Music Muster (in less than a fortnight).

Being from overseas, he also does not quite fit this year's all-Australian Muster bill (although most of us regard Slit Enz and Crowded House, as excellent Australian bands, along with Dragon).

But Moondogs Blues is an act that tends to get things done his own way.