'Over it': Our MAFS groom's nightmare

MICK Gould is clearly putting on a brave face for the cameras on Married At First Sight.

The Gympie plasterer, 31, reluctantly brought his 'wife' Jessika Power home to Mothar Mountain in tonight's episode of the reality dating show.

Mick wanted to leave the show on Sunday night but Jessika opted to stay, meaning he must remain in the experiment with her for another week.

While there were some laughs as Jessika attempted to adjust to country life, footage from tomorrow night's episode shows the couple having another big argument during which she calls him "disgusting".

Jessika and Mick are on shaky ground. Channel 9

"Jess hasn't been genuine at all this whole experiment thus far and I was over it," he told the Times.

"(The home stay was) not make or break. The previous few were and it's broken."

So far only Mick's property has been shown, but the couple is expected to venture into town in tomorrow night's episode.

"The Gympie people will know most places, bar my house I hope," he said.

Mick said he was disappointed with Jessika's openly flirtatious approach to intruder Dan Webb at last week's dinner party.

"There's a conversation with someone and then there's (being) overly flirtatious with the bloke. It was a bit off-putting," he said.

"I do not see Dan as a threat. I was just disappointed he acted how he did especially as he is married to Tamara and behaved the way he did. He had an absolute winner in Tamara."

Pictures have emerged of Jessika and Dan spending time together on the Gold Coast, forcing Jessika to confirm something does eventually happen between them.

Married At First Sight continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Nine.