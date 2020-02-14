Over 1700 China health workers infected with some dying

China says 1716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus while six of them have died.

China National Health Commission has said that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died as of Tuesday.

Vice Minister Zeng Yixin, at a press conference about protecting medical workers, said the number of infected medical staff is increasing.

Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment, including face masks, as the disease took hold in Hubei and spread throughout the country.