Over 100 lives lost on Gympie roads since the year 2000

Jacob Carson
| 15th Apr 2017 8:57 AM
A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie.
A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie. Tom Daunt

109 PEOPLE died on Gympie roads between 2000 and 2016.

It's a sobering statistic, but one that highlights the dangers of erratic driving and the terrible consequences even a momentary lapse of concentration can bring.

The Queensland State Government has released 16 years of road fatality data to the public, which you can see in the interactive map below. 

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016

Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

The picture it paints is grim: especially when patterns begin to emerge at same locations over and over again. 

While not much of a surprise, the Bruce Hwy continues to be the biggest local killer. The map shows a string of deaths both north and south from the city centre. 

Our major tourist roads too, including the path to the Cooloola Coast are also hot-spots. 

Speed continues to be a motivating factor, with over half of the crashes occurring in speed limits of 80-110km/h.

52 crashes involved a single vehicle, 48 involved two or more vehicles. Eight crashes involved a pedestrian being struck. 

Interestingly, daylight appears to be a more common time for serious crashes as well. 

Road safety continues to be persistent problem for both Gympie and Queensland as a whole. 

The data-set doesn't include the crashes from this year, including the string of devastating deaths that rocked the community at Curra recently. 

The message of road safety itself continues to be a difficult lesson to impart - within the span of 24 hours yesterday, six people in Gympie were hospitalised due to road-related incidents.

Gympie Times

Topics:  easter weekend fatal crashes gympie crashes road fatalities road safety

