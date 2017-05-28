Outstanding Gympie students shine at uni awards

USC Accounting academic Kirsty Meredith (left) presents Bronte Newcombe with the BDO Prize for the highest achieving student Auditing and Professional Practice.

THREE Gympie region students have gained USC awards at a ceremony that celebrates the University's outstanding performers in arts, business and law.

USC Gympie students Leanne North of Gunalda and Bronte Newcombe of Greens Creek both collected two awards at USC's recent Faculty of Arts, Business and Law Awards and Prizes ceremony.

Former Cooloola Christian College student Callum Lee, who is enrolled in a combined Law and Commerce degree at USC's main campus at Sippy Downs, received the $500 Focus Family Law Prize for the highest achieving student in Family Law.

OUTSTANDING: Gunalda's Leanne North accepts the Focus Professional Group bursary from Focus Professional Group director Allen Hertel.

Ms North, 36, who is in the final semester of a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) at the Gympie campus said the awards were validation that she had made the right decision to enrol at USC and pursue a career as an accountant.

Impressive academic results her the $1500 Focus Professional Group Bursary for a high-achieving second or third-year accounting student, and the $375 Tax Institute Prize for the highest achieving student in Contemporary Accounting Issues.

Callum Lee accepts the Focus Family Law Prize for the highest achieving student in Family Law from USC Professor of Law Pamela OConnor.

"I have worked in the accounting industry since leaving Caboolture's Tullawong State High in 1998, but put off starting a degree because I kept doubting myself,” said Ms North.

"It was not until I moved to Gympie about four years ago, and heard a radio ad about the new USC campus opening, that I decided to do a Tertiary Preparation Pathway subject, which gave me the confidence I needed to begin the Commerce degree.”

For the third year in a row, Bronte Newcombe, who is completing a combined Business and Commerce (Financial Planning) degree, has shone in USC's Faculty of Arts, Business and Law Awards and Prizes ceremony.

She was presented with the $500 Holmans Prize for the highest achieving student in Taxation Law and Practice, and the $500 BDO Prize for the top student in Auditing and Professional Practice.

The former Victory College student has received a number of faculty awards since starting her studies at USC Gympie, including three awards last year.

Applications are now open for mid-year entry to study at USC, starting Semester 2 on July 24. Details on how to apply for more than 90 undergraduate and postgraduate programs can be found on www.usc.edu.au/midyear