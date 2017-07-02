Outrage over dingo euthanasia

THERE has been an overwhelming response by concerned conservationists via social media in the wake of reports that up to five dingoes have been euthanised on Fraser Island so far this year.

While three of the dingoes were sick or injured, the other two were considered to be of a high risk or threatening.

Michelle Fischer, via Facebook said "every tourist who feeds a Dingo on Fraser (or any wild animal anywhere) is ultimately responsible for the death of that Dingo.

"Those Dingos then look to people for food and are killed because they've become 'aggressive.'

"I don't understand why Dingos cannot be, for want of a better term, 'used' as another attraction on the island.

"Set up feeding stations and feed them twice a day.

"But no, kill them off, that seems a much better option apparently.”

Jenny Montaser shared the concern saying it was a "disgrace” to even contemplating killing dingos for any reason.

"It is their territory, humans need to be restricted in their interaction and be responsible when they are there.

"What happens when you imbalance a closed ecosystem by removing its alpha predator?”

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said rangers on the island continued to do all they could to ensure visitors and residents were dingo-safe.

During the holidays, rangers increase patrols in and around campgrounds and speak to campers, day tourists, resort management and staff about reducing the risk of negative interactions between dingoes and people.

Visitors can report a negative dingo interaction by calling 4127 9150.