22°
News

Outrage over dingo euthanasia

Tom Daunt
| 2nd Jul 2017 9:46 PM
No Caption
No Caption

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE has been an overwhelming response by concerned conservationists via social media in the wake of reports that up to five dingoes have been euthanised on Fraser Island so far this year.

While three of the dingoes were sick or injured, the other two were considered to be of a high risk or threatening.

Michelle Fischer, via Facebook said "every tourist who feeds a Dingo on Fraser (or any wild animal anywhere) is ultimately responsible for the death of that Dingo.

"Those Dingos then look to people for food and are killed because they've become 'aggressive.'

"I don't understand why Dingos cannot be, for want of a better term, 'used' as another attraction on the island.

"Set up feeding stations and feed them twice a day.

"But no, kill them off, that seems a much better option apparently.”

Jenny Montaser shared the concern saying it was a "disgrace” to even contemplating killing dingos for any reason.

"It is their territory, humans need to be restricted in their interaction and be responsible when they are there.

"What happens when you imbalance a closed ecosystem by removing its alpha predator?”

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said rangers on the island continued to do all they could to ensure visitors and residents were dingo-safe.

During the holidays, rangers increase patrols in and around campgrounds and speak to campers, day tourists, resort management and staff about reducing the risk of negative interactions between dingoes and people.

Visitors can report a negative dingo interaction by calling 4127 9150.

Gympie Times

Topics:  dingo australia fraser island

You beauty: $4.4m in budget to make Gympie place to be

You beauty: $4.4m in budget to make Gympie place to be

Town and sports hubs get boost from budget.

UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after crash north of Gympie

Two car crash at Gunalda.

Emergency services are on the scene north of Gympie

Gympie the sleeping giant of tourism

A TOWN WITH POTENTIAL: Tony Goodman is ready for this year's Winter Trees on Mary festival.

Gympie the sleeping giant of tourism

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Emma Patil, Jessica Patil, Jackie Dillon, Heather Goodall, Shlok Patil and Samvid Patil.

BRINGING a personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Local Partners

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

This week read about a fundraiser for Little Haven Palliative Care and catch up on the goings-on of the good people of widgee.

I wanted to do something unique: Gympie man's beautiful proposal

CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION: Newly engaged couple Darren James and Mary Cappetti after a heartfelt marriage proposal.

A heartfelt message in the paper came off without a hitch

Young talent takes top honours in Valley Art Festival

Vanessa Allegra is pictured with her artwork Melissa, highly commended in Human Form/Portraitures. She also received a highly-commended certificate in the Open category with Bleached.

Big night in Imbil as this year's winners are announced

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

The Voice grand final: King Judah wins his crown

LAIDLEY singer voted Australia's favourite rising talent on reality singing show.

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

Australian comedian James Smith has defended Chris Rock.

Is Australia learning its lesson with comedy?

What's on the small screen this week

Judah Kelly performs Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls on The Voice.

THE Voice winner will be crowned and MasterChef heads to Japan.

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The series is a cautionary tale given current events

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

great chance 2 make a start!

13 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 NOW ONLY...

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This wonderful flood free home in a highly...

this one is 2 good 2 pass up!

47 Ashford Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

priced 2 sell, well below bank value!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

never 2 late 2 make your move!

65 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $268,000!

Looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy home in the country? Somewhere to retreat to from the big city lights and grow your own veggies and have a chook or...

walk 2 town &amp; priced 2 sell!

76 River Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 NOW ONLY...

Looking for just a great home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment property...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 AUCTION ON SITE...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

Perfect Lifestyle - 6 Bedrooms on Almost 20 Acres + Shed + Water!

445 McIntosh Creek Road, Mcintosh Creek 4570

House 6 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE 1...

Close to town and everything you need is just waiting for you. This 6 bedroom high set weatherboard home has been lovingly renovated. Upstairs you can enjoy the...

5 ACRES AND OWN CRICKET PITCH - HOWZAT!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $489,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

New large Home Gympie Southside on 1 acre

76 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Only just finished in June 2017, this beautiful new 4 bedroom family home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a lovely flood-free 4001m2 grassed block...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!