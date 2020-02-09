‘Outrage at barbaric thinking’ inspiration for Gympie artist

Photographic artist Charmaine Lyons new exhibition is an expression of feminine power.Photo - Shane Zahner

“It was birthed by my outrage at this barbaric thinking, and by my disbelief that the fight for women’s rights and human rights was once again headed in a backwards direction,” said photographic artist Charmaine Lyons.

Ms Lyons is talking about her photographic exhibition, Women United, which will be officially opened on February 22 at 5.30pm at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

“This is my response to the photograph of President Donald Trump and his all male entourage signing the policy preventing millions of women around the world deciding what they can and can’t do with their own bodies.”

“Propelled to stand in support for the courage and unity shown by those protesting women, I created my own photographic march.”

Women United features 200 photographic portraits of women from across all walks of life, ages and occupations and is a free event.

At the official opening one of the Women United participants, musician Andrea Kirwin, will be performing and throughout the duration of the exhibition there will be women’s forums.

The Women’s Health and Care panel will be held on February 29 at 1.30pm with local comedian Carolyn Mandersloot performing stand up comedy as well as discussions with Amy Cadd surrounding palliative care.

There will also be many informal pop up appearances from participants sharing their, dance, poetry, life stories and more.

The Slow and Sustainable Womens Chat will be held on the final day of the exhibition, Saturday March 14 at 1.30pm with guest speakers Jane Milburn and Delvene Cockatoo Collins.

The exhibition will be on display in The Gympie Times exhibition space from February 22 until March 14 and will encompass International Women’s Day.